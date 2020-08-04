Cowlitz County reports three new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s epidemiological curve appears to be plateauing, according to a Monday report from the health department. Cowlitz County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 457.

One virus patient is currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths. As of Friday, 208 cases are considered recovered.

The average daily case count peaked at 14 in early mid-July, but decreased to six by the end of the month, according to the report.

However, the level of virus activity is still above state goals.

The county has recorded 78 new cases in the last 14 days, or about 72 cases per 100,000 people. The state’s goal to move forward in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan is 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days. However, all counties are on hold from moving forward indefinitely.

