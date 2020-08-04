You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports three new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The county’s epidemiological curve appears to be plateauing, according to a Monday report from the health department. Cowlitz County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 457.

One virus patient is currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths. As of Friday, 208 cases are considered recovered.

The average daily case count peaked at 14 in early mid-July, but decreased to six by the end of the month, according to the report.

However, the level of virus activity is still above state goals.

The county has recorded 78 new cases in the last 14 days, or about 72 cases per 100,000 people. The state’s goal to move forward in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan is 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days. However, all counties are on hold from moving forward indefinitely.

