Cowlitz County reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Tuesday after an increase of 12 over the weekend, bringing the total to 92.

The county has now reported 15 cases in the last two days.

Three of the new coronavirus patients are hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. Their conditions weren't immediately available Tuesday morning.

At least four of the cases reported Monday are connected to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman.

The jump in cases comes about two weeks after the county moved to Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.

This story will be expanded.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.