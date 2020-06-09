You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Cowlitz County reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Tuesday after an increase of 12 over the weekend, bringing the total to 92.

The county has now reported 15 cases in the last two days.

Three of the new coronavirus patients are hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. Their conditions weren't immediately available Tuesday morning.

At least four of the cases reported Monday are connected to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield, said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman. 

The jump in cases comes about two weeks after the county moved to Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy. 

This story will be expanded. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

