Cowlitz County reports third COVID-19 death Friday

Cowlitz County Friday reported its third death related to COVID-19, a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions who died in the hospital, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

The county recorded its first COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, two men in their 80s who also died in the hospital after receiving intensive care, according to the IMT.

"It's unfortunate. Obviously we’re saddened for friends and family left behind," said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman. "We can’t stress enough that folks need to behave as though it's everywhere ... and make sure they're using good social distancing and masking, and other interventions such as hand washing."

The county reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 344. Of those, 129 are considered recovered, according to the IMT. Five Cowlitz virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

This week, the county reported 71 new cases. So far in July, the county's case count has increased about 83%, or by 156 new cases.

The state's weekly average of COVID-19 cases has risen over the past month to a new record high average of 629 cases per day, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Thursday.