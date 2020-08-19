Cowlitz County reports sixth COVID-19 death, four new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported its sixth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a woman in her 70s, according to the health department.

The county recorded five COVID-19 deaths in July: two men in their 80s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. All but the man in his 60s had underlying health conditions, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside.

The county reported four new virus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 516. As of Friday, 353 were considered recovered.

This story will be updated.

