Cowlitz County reports sixth COVID-19 death, four new cases
breaking

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported its sixth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a woman in her 70s, according to the health department. 

The county recorded five COVID-19 deaths in July: two men in their 80s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. All but the man in his 60s had underlying health conditions, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside. 

The county reported four new virus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 516. As of Friday, 353 were considered recovered. 

This story will be updated. 

