Cowlitz County reports six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 152, with 71 of those recovered (or about 46.7%, which is slightly above the national rate of 41.8%). 

Health officials have reported 20 new cases since the weekend. Two Cowlitz virus patients are hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

In other virus-related news, the state Tuesday approved Kittitas County to move to Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan, joining 15 other counties. Cowlitz County's application to move to a modified version of Phase 3 is still under review. 

If approved, the modified phase would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, indoor gatherings of 10, as well as reopening customer-facing government services, museums and libraries.

This story will be expanded later today.

