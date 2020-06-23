Cowlitz County reports six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Cowlitz County reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 152, with 71 of those recovered (or about 46.7%, which is slightly above the national rate of 41.8%).
Health officials have reported 20 new cases since the weekend. Two Cowlitz virus patients are hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
In other virus-related news, the state Tuesday approved Kittitas County to move to Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan, joining 15 other counties. Cowlitz County's application to move to a modified version of Phase 3 is still under review.
If approved, the modified phase would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, indoor gatherings of 10, as well as reopening customer-facing government services, museums and libraries.
This story will be expanded later today.
