Cowlitz County reports six new COVID-19 cases Friday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 169.  

The number of recovered cases is now up to 74, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. One Cowlitz COVID-19 patient is hospitalized outside the county. 

The county has reported 37 new cases this week, a 28% increase from last week. 

This story will be expanded.

