Cowlitz County reports single biggest jump in COVID-19 cases Friday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported Friday reported its biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases, and officials are linking it to Independence Day celebrations.

In all, the county reported 28 new cases, seven in the morning and another 21 from another batch of test results in the afternoon.

"Initial contact tracing information suggests many of the new (21) twenty-one cases participated in or attended 4th of July social gatherings," the county's COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) wrote in a Friday news release. 

"Cowlitz County's case numbers are going up and this is a dangerous time for gatherings," the IMT said in its news release. "Residents should not disregard physical distancing and are reminded that COVID-19 is primarily spread through close contact with respiratory droplets expelled when someone who is infected coughs, sneezes or talks. Even people who do not have symptoms may be infected and can spread the virus to others."

The new cases brought the county's total to 273.

The county has seen a surge of cases starting in late May, but the number of cases has especially ballooned this week, with 68 new cases documented since Monday.

Earlier in the day, the county reported that four virus patients were currently hospitalized, including three outside of the county and one inside the county. That information was not updated as of midafternoon Friday.

The county has reported zero virus-related deaths. 

This story will be expanded later today.

