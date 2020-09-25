 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County reports seventh COVID-19 death, seven new cases
Cowlitz County reports seventh COVID-19 death, seven new cases

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported its seventh COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

The county has recorded six other COVID-19 deaths: two men in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, a man and woman in their 60s, and a man in his 50s. All but the man in his 60s had underlying health conditions, according to the IMT. The county also recorded the death of a COVID-19 patient whose death wasn't caused by the virus. 

The county reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday and five Thursday, bringing the total to 664. As of Friday, 526 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside of the county.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said he's watching the cases closely and was happy to see lower numbers in the last couple days compared to earlier this week. 

"I'm hopeful this spike will be very brief," he said.

