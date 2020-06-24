You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 159. 

Of the total, 71 cases are recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. One Cowlitz virus patient is hospitalized outside of the county, according to the IMT. 

Cowlitz's COVID-19 caseload has increased 31% in the past week. 

This story will be expanded. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

