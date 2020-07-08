You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its pandemic-wide total to 235. 

One virus patient is hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 78 cases are considered recovered. 

The county has recorded 30 new cases so far this week. In the past two weeks the county's caseload has increased 44%. 

This story will be updated.

