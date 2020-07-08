Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Return to homepage ×
Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its pandemic-wide total to 235.
One virus patient is hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 78 cases are considered recovered.
The county has recorded 30 new cases so far this week. In the past two weeks the county's caseload has increased 44%.
This story will be updated.
Katie Fairbanks
Reporter
