You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday
0 comments
breaking

Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The day after reporting just one new virus case, Cowlitz County health officials  reported seven new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total to 436 with 208 considered recovered. 

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. 

The county reported 42 new cases this week. In July, the county recorded 248 new cases and its first five deaths. 

On Thursday, the county reported only one new COVID-19 case, the lowest daily count since June 17. The new daily counts numbered in the single digits all week except Monday, when the county reported 22 new cases. However, Monday's count includes cases recorded over the weekend. 

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Thursday it's too early to draw conclusions but he's optimistic the county may be turning a corner in virus activity. Avoiding another increase in cases depends on peoples' behavior, he said. 

State health officials are reminding people the importance of taking precautions because the virus often spreads between those with no symptoms. Between 30% and 50% of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington caught it from someone who didn't have symptoms, according to the state Department of Health. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News