Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

The day after reporting just one new virus case, Cowlitz County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total to 436 with 208 considered recovered.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website.

The county reported 42 new cases this week. In July, the county recorded 248 new cases and its first five deaths.

On Thursday, the county reported only one new COVID-19 case, the lowest daily count since June 17. The new daily counts numbered in the single digits all week except Monday, when the county reported 22 new cases. However, Monday's count includes cases recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Thursday it's too early to draw conclusions but he's optimistic the county may be turning a corner in virus activity. Avoiding another increase in cases depends on peoples' behavior, he said.

State health officials are reminding people the importance of taking precautions because the virus often spreads between those with no symptoms. Between 30% and 50% of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington caught it from someone who didn't have symptoms, according to the state Department of Health.

