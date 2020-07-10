Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 252.

Of those, 146 cases, or about 58%, are considered active. The remaining 106 cases are considered recovered.

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized, including three outside of the county and one inside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. That's double the number of hospitalizations reported Thursday.

The county has reported zero virus-related deaths.

The county has recorded 47 new cases so far this week, and 64 this month.

