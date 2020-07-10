You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday
Cowlitz County reports seven new COVID-19 cases Friday

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 252.

Of those, 146 cases, or about 58%, are considered active. The remaining 106 cases are considered recovered. 

Four virus patients are currently hospitalized, including three outside of the county and one inside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. That's double the number of hospitalizations reported Thursday. 

The county has reported zero virus-related deaths. 

The county has recorded 47 new cases so far this week, and 64 this month.

