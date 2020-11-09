Cowlitz County reports rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased over the past two weeks and show no signs of slowing down, according to the health department’s Monday report.

The spike pushed the county into the high level of COVID-19 activity, prompting the health department to recommend school districts pause plans to expand in-person learning to older students, according to the report.

The county reported 48 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 953. As of Friday, 716 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

The increase has been driven by general spread rather than any specific outbreaks, said Ralph Herrera, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management spokesperson.

“What we’re seeing is what was being projected going into the colder fall and winter months where folks are being pushed indoors due to weather,” Herrera said. “I can’t stress enough using good judgment going into the holiday season.”

Herrera said people considering getting together with friends or family for the holidays should remember that individuals all have their own circles they interact with and could be exposing others to. People should continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands, he said.