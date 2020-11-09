Cowlitz County reports rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased over the past two weeks and show no signs of slowing down, according to the health department’s Monday report.
The spike pushed the county into the high level of COVID-19 activity, prompting the health department to recommend school districts pause plans to expand in-person learning to older students, according to the report.
The county reported 48 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 953. As of Friday, 716 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
The increase has been driven by general spread rather than any specific outbreaks, said Ralph Herrera, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management spokesperson.
“What we’re seeing is what was being projected going into the colder fall and winter months where folks are being pushed indoors due to weather,” Herrera said. “I can’t stress enough using good judgment going into the holiday season.”
Herrera said people considering getting together with friends or family for the holidays should remember that individuals all have their own circles they interact with and could be exposing others to. People should continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands, he said.
The county entered the high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3. Cowlitz County was in the moderate level of 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000 for four weeks and has been in high for five days, since Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, according to the report.
Last week in anticipation of the increase, Longview and Castle Rock school districts paused their return of middle and high school students until COVID-19 transmission rates are lower. Kelso middle school students started hybrid learning Monday, attending school one day a week.
If rates remain in the high range of above 75 per 100,000 for more than three consecutive weekly reports or if COVID-19 activity accelerates, the health department will recommend the most recently added groups of students return to remote learning until rates remain in moderate for three weeks.
If high activity continues, the department will recommend additional groups of students return to remote learning.
The percent of positive tests remained above 5% between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, the most recent complete two weeks of data from the state. The state recommends caution for school reopening at 5%.
According to the report, the positivity rate increased more rapidly than the state average over the past month and is high enough to warrant additional caution.
Both the increase in case rate and percent of positive cases show a real increase in the prevalence of COVID-19, according to the report. The recent spike may continue to a longer-term increase. If it is a temporary spike it will likely decrease to a higher level than it was by late mid-October and continue to steadily increase, the report said.
