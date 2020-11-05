Cowlitz County reports new COVID-19 cases are trending upward

The percent of positive coronavirus tests in Cowlitz County has spiked to 5.5% and cases are trending upward, according to a report this week by the county health department.
Cowlitz County also reported a moderate level of COVID-19 activity Monday, with an infection rate of 64 cases per 100,000 from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.
Cowlitz County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 889, as virus activity across the region continues to increase.
As of Friday, 686 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
Clark County virus activity has been increasing since the end of August, with a record high 131.4 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.
Washington reported 1,070 new cases Thursday, after a record-breaking 1,469 cases Wednesday, according to the Department of Health. The state recorded 122.5 new cases per 100,000 Oct. 12 to Oct. 25.
Oregon Thursday broke its previous record, reporting 805 new cases, more than 200 more than the previous record of 600 cases on Oct. 30, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Data from preliminary case investigations show the increased spread is driven by small informal gatherings and not large workplace or other outbreaks, said Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, in a press release.
"All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors," he said in a statement. "Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times.”
