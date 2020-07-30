Cowlitz County reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count since mid-June

Cowlitz County reported only one new COVID-19 case Thursday, its lowest daily virus count since June 17.
The low count is a "sigh of relief" after weeks of daily cases in the double digits, said Ralph Herrera, spokesman for the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. However, new cases have dropped down into the single digits on several days in the last week or so.
The county has 429 cases total, with 170 considered recovered. Two patients are hospitalized outside the county, according to the IMT. The county has reported five COVID-19 deaths.
