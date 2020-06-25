You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 163, with 71 recovered. 

One Cowlitz patient is currently hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has reported zero virus-related deaths. 

Cowlitz County has reported 31 new cases this week. 

This story will be expanded. 

