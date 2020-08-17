Cowlitz County reports four new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Cowlitz County reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 510.
As of Friday, 353 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the county health department. Two patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.
This story will be expanded.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Katie Fairbanks
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today