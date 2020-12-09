Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 deaths, 40 cases Wednesday

HCowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday: a woman in her 80s who was not hospitalized, two men in their 80s who were not hospitalized, a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.

All five had underlying conditions, according to the Cowlitz County Health Department.

The man in his 80s who was not hospitalized had been in a long-term care facility (which could be a nursing home, assisted living facility or adult family home), according to the health department.

The county has reported 17 COVID-19 deaths, and two virus patients who died from other causes.

A county health officer performs a thorough review of the patient’s medical records each time a death is reported to the county that lists COVID-19 as the cause, according to the department.

Once that review is complete, and if the health officer agrees, the death will be counted as a death related to COVID-19. If the health officer does not agree that the death is related to the virus, the death will not be counted as a COVID-19 death.

The review process can take several days, and deaths reported Wednesday may have occurred several days ago, according to the department.