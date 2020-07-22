Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the first day in two weeks that new cases were limited to single digits.

The county has had 379 cases of the virus, with 129 of those patients considered recovered. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID.

In another improvement, the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team now reports that three patients are hospitalized outside the county, down from five on Monday.

So far this month, the county has recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases.

This story will be expanded.

