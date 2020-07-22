You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases
Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the first day in two weeks that new cases were limited to single digits.

The county has had 379 cases of the virus, with 129 of those patients considered recovered. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID.

In another improvement, the   Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team now reports that three patients are hospitalized outside the county, down from five on Monday.

So far this month, the county has recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases. 

This story will be expanded. 

