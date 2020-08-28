 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 38 recovered cases Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 86. 

The county has recorded a total of 537 cases. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the health department. 

The county Friday reported a death of a man in his 50s who had tested positive for COVID-19 but whose death wasn't caused by it, said Ralph Herrera, Incident Management Team spokesman. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.

The health department thoroughly reviews each potential COVID-19 death to determine if the virus was the cause to make sure its accurately reported, Herrera said. 

Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, previously said he is reviewing medical records of virus patients who die to determine if the virus was the cause. If it's unclear, the county will wait to attribute the death to the virus until the death certificate is available. 

