Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases Thursday
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing the total case number to 468.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website.

As of Thursday morning, 208 cases were considered recovered and 255 were considered active. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

