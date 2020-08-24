Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 525.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said the county has seen a good, solid downturn in case numbers for several weeks.
"I don't think we're at a point where we can change behavior very much," he said. "We still need to physically distance, wear masks, but I think the risk is a little lower right now compared to the middle of July."
As of Friday, 406 of the cases are considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. Cowlitz County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.
The county doesn't have a complete picture on the number of tests taken because the state hasn't released updated the numbers since Aug. 12 because it is changing the way it reports negative results. Krager said based on conversations with providers, patients seem to have adequate access to testing.
Krager said he's hopeful schools will be able to operate safely because of lower transmission rates and slowly bring more students back to in-person attendance.
"I think with the numbers being lower, the chance of outbreaks in schools is lower but the risk is still going to be there no matter what," he said. "Once schools have in-person students, it's not matter of if an infection happens but when. That's okay. We would ideally be able to prevent every infection but that's not realistic."
School districts and superintendents have done an "incredible" job making plans, Krager said. Most school districts in the county are beginning the school year virtually and many schools are planning to bring some students back to some in-person classes at the end of September or early October depending on the virus activity, he said.
It's unclear when counties will be able to apply to move forward in the governor's phased reopening plan. All counties are on pause indefinitely. Krager said it's possible Cowlitz County could reach one of the state's measure's to move forward — 25 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days — within a couple of weeks. But even if the county reaches that threshold, staff won't prepare an application for Phase 3 until the state will accept it, he said.
Krager said there doesn't seem to be a huge difference between Phase 2 and 3, but the chance of an increase in virus activity depends on how closely people follow the restrictions and their behavior outside of those restrictions, such as traveling to a state with a high number of cases.
Health officials are also concerned about the affect of influenza season on the health care system, Krager said. Most people should get the flu vaccine once it becomes available in September or October, he said.
"We're planning for a potential other spike," he said. "I hope the downturn will continue, but it comes down to people being conscientious and making choices that keep themselves and close family member safe."
