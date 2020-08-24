Cowlitz County reports five new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

School districts and superintendents have done an "incredible" job making plans, Krager said. Most school districts in the county are beginning the school year virtually and many schools are planning to bring some students back to some in-person classes at the end of September or early October depending on the virus activity, he said.

It's unclear when counties will be able to apply to move forward in the governor's phased reopening plan. All counties are on pause indefinitely. Krager said it's possible Cowlitz County could reach one of the state's measure's to move forward — 25 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days — within a couple of weeks. But even if the county reaches that threshold, staff won't prepare an application for Phase 3 until the state will accept it, he said.

Krager said there doesn't seem to be a huge difference between Phase 2 and 3, but the chance of an increase in virus activity depends on how closely people follow the restrictions and their behavior outside of those restrictions, such as traveling to a state with a high number of cases.

Health officials are also concerned about the affect of influenza season on the health care system, Krager said. Most people should get the flu vaccine once it becomes available in September or October, he said.

"We're planning for a potential other spike," he said. "I hope the downturn will continue, but it comes down to people being conscientious and making choices that keep themselves and close family member safe."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.