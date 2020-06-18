Cowlitz County reports five more COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 caseload rose by five cases Thursday as officials waited for a state decision on their request to enter a modified Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's recovery plan.
The county's case count has risen nearly 24% since the weekend. In total 126 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county, according to the health department. Of those cases, 58 are currently considered active.
The final test from a local nursing home returned Thursday as a negative, said Ralph Herrera, spokesman for the county COVID-19 Incident Management Team. That means only one of the 97 staff and clients tested there received positive results.
The home reported over the weekend that an administrator tested positive for the virus, marking the first infection at a Cowlitz County long-term care facility. The of the home and the age anbd identity of the employees have not been disclosed, but officials say the adminsitrator had no contact with residents.
Four people were being hospitalized out of the county Thursday afternoon.
Randy Querin, a spokesman for PeaceHealth hosptials, said St. John Medical Center in Longview is transferring patients who test positive for the virus to a "regional care center" at the PeaceHealth Southwest facility in Vancouver, which has "established isolation procedures, dedicated, trained staff and effective protocols for PPE conservation."
However, the hospital is not providing a breakdown by county of where its coronavirus patients reside, so it was unclear if all four of the Cowlitz hospitaliztions are PeaceHealth patients.
County commissioners on Wednesday moved forward to submit an application for a modified version of Phase 3 in the governor's "Safe Start" plan. The application asks permission for the county to allow outdoor gatherings up to 25 people; indoor gatherings up to 10 people; and customer-facing goverment services, as well as to reopen museums and libraries.
The state secretary of health, who determines which counties can advance in the reopenign plan, had not released a status update on pending applications as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
