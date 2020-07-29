Cowlitz County reports fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported a fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a hospitalized man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions, according to the Incident Management Team.

The county recorded three COVID-19 deaths earlier this month: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s. The fourth death, a man in his 50s, was reported Monday. All four had underlying health conditions, according to the IMT.

According to a new statewide situation report, COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across all adult age groups in Western Washington, and daily deaths have begun to rise for the first time since March.

This story will be expanded.

