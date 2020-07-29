You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cowlitz County reported a fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a hospitalized man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions, according to the Incident Management Team. 

The county recorded three COVID-19 deaths earlier this month: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s. The fourth death, a man in his 50s, was reported Monday. All four had underlying health conditions, according to the IMT.

According to a new statewide situation report, COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across all adult age groups in Western Washington, and daily deaths have begun to rise for the first time since March. 

This story will be expanded. 

