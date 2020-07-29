You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports fifth COVID-19 death; 8 new cases Wednesday
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported a fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a hospitalized man in his 60s with no underlying health problem, according to the Incident Management Team. 

The county reported eight new virus cases Wednesday, bringing is total to 428. As of Friday, 170 of cases are considered recovered. So far this month, the county's recorded 240 new cases, or 56% of its total.

In the last 14 days, the county has recorded 96 new cases, or 88 per 100,000. The goal for moving forward in the state's phased reopening program is 25 per 100,000 in a two-week period. However, Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday indefinitely extended his pause on moving forward in his phased "safe start"  plan.  

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said in mid-July he was worried the county would see more deaths and hospitalizations as cases continue to increase. 

The county recorded its first three COVID-19 deaths earlier this month: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s. The fourth death, a man in his 50s, was reported Monday. All four had underlying health troubles, according to the IMT.

Cowlitz County's hospitalizations have stayed fairly flat, ranging from zero to eight per day, Krager said Wednesday. Two patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according the IMT. 

COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across all adult age groups in Western Washington, and daily deaths have begun to rise for the first time since March, according to a situation report from the Institute for Disease Modeling. 

Washington has recorded nearly 1,550 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. 

The United States Wednesday surpassed 150,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. COVID is now projected to be the third leading cause of U.S. deaths this year, behind heart disease and cancer.

