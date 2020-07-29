Cowlitz County reports fifth COVID-19 death; 8 new cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported a fifth COVID-19 death Wednesday, a hospitalized man in his 60s with no underlying health problem, according to the Incident Management Team.

The county reported eight new virus cases Wednesday, bringing is total to 428. As of Friday, 170 of cases are considered recovered. So far this month, the county's recorded 240 new cases, or 56% of its total.

In the last 14 days, the county has recorded 96 new cases, or 88 per 100,000. The goal for moving forward in the state's phased reopening program is 25 per 100,000 in a two-week period. However, Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday indefinitely extended his pause on moving forward in his phased "safe start" plan.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said in mid-July he was worried the county would see more deaths and hospitalizations as cases continue to increase.

The county recorded its first three COVID-19 deaths earlier this month: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s. The fourth death, a man in his 50s, was reported Monday. All four had underlying health troubles, according to the IMT.

Cowlitz County's hospitalizations have stayed fairly flat, ranging from zero to eight per day, Krager said Wednesday. Two patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according the IMT.