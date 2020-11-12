Cowlitz County reports eighth COVID-19 death, cases pass 1,000

Cowlitz County on Thursday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,014. Case numbers weren’t updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

The county also reported its eighth COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County reported its last virus death at the end of September.

As of Friday, 716 of the total cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

Cowlitz County recorded a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

The Longview School District Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.

At least one Kelso High School student also tested positive last week, the district said Thursday.

