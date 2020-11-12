 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports eighth COVID-19 death, cases pass 1,000
0 comments
breaking web only

Cowlitz County reports eighth COVID-19 death, cases pass 1,000

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County on Thursday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,014. Case numbers weren’t updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

The county also reported its eighth COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County reported its last virus death at the end of September.

As of Friday, 716 of the total cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. 

Cowlitz County recorded a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

The Longview School District Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.

At least one Kelso High School student also tested positive last week, the district said Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News