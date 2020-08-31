Cowlitz County reports eight new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Statewide, cases have plateaued and are potentially declining as of Aug. 24, according to a Friday Institute for Disease Modeling report.

The virus' reproductive number, or how many people each COVID-19 patient will infect, remained close to one as of mid-August, meaning virus activity is holding steady. The state's goal is for the number to be well below one, meaning COVID-19 transmission is declining, according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, COVID-19 mortality has remained fairly stable in the past three weeks, with about 10-15 deaths per day, according to the report. As of Monday, Washington had recorded more than 1,900 virus deaths. If that trend continues, the report said the state will record about 1,250 to 1,875 more deaths by the end of the year, likely making COVID-19 a top five cause of death in the state this year.

The state's top five leading causes of death in 2018 were cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, accidents and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 has surpassed accidents as the third leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, the U.S. has reported more than 182,620 COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC.

