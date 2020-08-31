Cowlitz County reports eight new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Cowlitz County has reached a low level of COVID-19 activity, recording 24 new cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 12 and 25, according to the health department's weekly report.
In early- to mid-July, the county's virus rate peaked at 145 new cases per 100,000 and has been declining since, according to the state Department of Health.
The state set a goal of 25 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days for counties to move forward in the governor's phased reopening plan, but all counties are currently on pause.
The county reported eight new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 545.
As of Friday, 444 of the Cowlitz County cases were considered recovered. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the county health department.
Cowlitz County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and the death of a man who tested positive for COVID-19 but whose death wasn't caused by it.
State recommendations for when schools should begin hybrid or in-person learning are also, in part, based on the per 100,000 rate. The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Statewide, cases have plateaued and are potentially declining as of Aug. 24, according to a Friday Institute for Disease Modeling report.
The virus' reproductive number, or how many people each COVID-19 patient will infect, remained close to one as of mid-August, meaning virus activity is holding steady. The state's goal is for the number to be well below one, meaning COVID-19 transmission is declining, according to the Department of Health.
Statewide, COVID-19 mortality has remained fairly stable in the past three weeks, with about 10-15 deaths per day, according to the report. As of Monday, Washington had recorded more than 1,900 virus deaths. If that trend continues, the report said the state will record about 1,250 to 1,875 more deaths by the end of the year, likely making COVID-19 a top five cause of death in the state this year.
The state's top five leading causes of death in 2018 were cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, accidents and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 has surpassed accidents as the third leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, the U.S. has reported more than 182,620 COVID-19 deaths, according to the CDC.
