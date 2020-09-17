Cowlitz County reports 8 COVID cases tied to senior living facilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County health officials have identified at least eight COVID-19 cases across an independent living facility and a long-term care facility, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

Three employees and three residents at the independent living facility have tested positive for COVID-19, said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman. Two employees at the long-term care facility (i.e., nursing home, assisted living facility and adult family home) appear to have tested positive, and the county is waiting on test results to confirm those cases, Herrera said. The whole facility is also being tested, he said.

The county is not identifying the facilities at this time to protect patient privacy and confidentiality, Herrera said. Both facilities have notified staff and residents, as well as initiated appropriate isolation, quarantine and sanitation procedures, he said.

Cowlitz County Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, the first one-day double-digit increase in virus cases in several weeks. The county has recorded 24 new cases so far this week.

As of Friday, 500 of the 601 total cases are considered recovered. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized. The county has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and the death of one virus patient not caused by the virus.

As of Thursday, no Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases have been linked to Chiro One Wellness Salmon Creek, where 300 patients may have been exposed to the virus, Herrera said. Clark County Public Health is directing anyone who visited the clinic on Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 to quarantine for 14 days. Public Health will notify patients of their exposure, but it may take several days.

