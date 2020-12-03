Cowlitz County reports 56 new COVID cases; new pandemic restrictions begin in Oregon

Harrison said six other Health and Human Services staff are also devoted completely or partially to COVID-19 duties. The department has brought on five nurses for case investigation surge and four outreach workers for contact tracing part-time from a temp agency but healthcare workers are in high demand but in short supply, she said.

Statewide, contact tracing is falling short as cases increase, and the state announced last week it will hire 350 new contact tracers over the next two weeks to help with the surge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison said Cowlitz County may request assistance from the state. However, the workers wouldn’t come to the county but would be assigned a certain number of cases from the state database to investigate, she said. Often the public would rather be contacted by a local staff person who knows the community, and getting a call from a state employee could cause challenges, Harrison said.

Many of the new state employees will likely help the larger metropolitan areas or the smallest of jurisdictions in remote areas with no resources, Harrison said.

As resources allow or if COVID-19 case rates decline, the county will likely expand case investigation and contact tracing again, Harrison said.