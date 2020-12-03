Cowlitz County reports 56 new COVID cases; new pandemic restrictions begin in Oregon

Cowlitz County Thursday reported a new single-day high number of COVID-19 cases, while new county-by-county restrictions took effect in Oregon, placing Columbia County in the highest risk level.
Cowlitz County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,653.
Wahkiakum County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 38. There is limited connection to the school district, but the school will remain open because of stringent safety measures, according to a health department press release.
The surge in cases continues to strain Cowlitz County’s case investigation and contact tracing, health officials report. Staff are striving to call all cases, but may not be able to reach everyone who tests positive, according to a Wednesday press release.
In most cases, the department is not calling close contacts and is focusing on identifying priority exposure locations, such as schools or long term care facilities.
Carole Harrison, interim health department director, said in an email Thursday the county hired a public health nurse Nov. 23 to fill a vacant position but even with the new staff member, the department doesn’t have enough capacity to do full contact tracing.
County health department staff dedicated to case investigation includes two COVID-19-specific public health nurses, two communicable disease public health nurses, one maternal/child public health nurse dedicated to case investigations, plus a community health manager overseeing staff.
Harrison said six other Health and Human Services staff are also devoted completely or partially to COVID-19 duties. The department has brought on five nurses for case investigation surge and four outreach workers for contact tracing part-time from a temp agency but healthcare workers are in high demand but in short supply, she said.
Statewide, contact tracing is falling short as cases increase, and the state announced last week it will hire 350 new contact tracers over the next two weeks to help with the surge.
Support Local Journalism
Harrison said Cowlitz County may request assistance from the state. However, the workers wouldn’t come to the county but would be assigned a certain number of cases from the state database to investigate, she said. Often the public would rather be contacted by a local staff person who knows the community, and getting a call from a state employee could cause challenges, Harrison said.
Many of the new state employees will likely help the larger metropolitan areas or the smallest of jurisdictions in remote areas with no resources, Harrison said.
As resources allow or if COVID-19 case rates decline, the county will likely expand case investigation and contact tracing again, Harrison said.
Across the river, Oregon’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin today as the state moves out of a statewide “freeze” and into a tiered framework placing each county into risk levels based on disease spread in that county.
The state used different indicators of disease spread to determine which category a county falls under depending on the county’s population.
For counties with 30,000 people or more, including Columbia County, the state looks at the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. Those with 200 or more new cases per 100,000 are in the “extreme” risk category.
From Nov. 15 to Nov. 28, Columbia County reported a rate of 290 new cases per 100,000 people. The county recorded a 8.6% positivity rate during that time, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county reported its fourth COVID-19 death this week, a 75-year-old man with underlying conditions who died Nov. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Columbia County is one of 25 counties in the state that falls under the extreme risk category. Five counties are in high, two are in moderate and four are in lower, according to the state.
Restrictions in counties that fall under the extreme risk category include:
- Social and at-home gatherings are limited to six people
- Indoor dining is prohibited and outdoor seating is limited to six people per party and per table.
- Religious services are limited to 25% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is smaller, and 150 people maximum for outdoor services
- Grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores are limited to 50% max capacity.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.