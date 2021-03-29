Cowlitz County reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Cowlitz County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and no new deaths.

The county has recorded 4,593 COVID-19 cases since its first case March 20, 2020, and has had 62 total deaths.

The entire state entered Phase 3 March 22, but to stay there the county must have a new case rate of less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people and fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past seven days. If either metric is not met, the county could drop down a phase.

The case rate is 183 new cases per 100,000 for Feb. 24 through March 9, and Cowlitz County has had an average of 6.4 new hospitalizations from March 1-7. Each county will be evaluated April 12, and any changes in phase would take effect that Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cowlitz County Event Center will provide second doses only for the third consecutive week this Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1.

So far, 2,235 people have returned to the site to receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the county health department. Vaccination is free of charge for everyone whether or not they have health insurance.