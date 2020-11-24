Cowlitz County reports 50 new COVID cases; Superior Court suspends trials

Cowlitz County Superior Court announced Tuesday it will suspend all jury trials and other in-person criminal matters effective Monday, Nov. 30 because of surging COVID-19 activity.

The suspension will last at least until Dec. 31, according to the court’s press release.

Out-of-custody defendants are expected to attend currently scheduled hearings via Zoom instead of making an in-person appearance.

“The court has committed to providing critical access to the courts and at the same time doing it in the safest possible manner,” said Gary Bashor, presiding superior court judge, in a statement. “We want to do all we can to make court safe for everyone and we feel this temporary pause allows us to achieve the desired outcome.”

Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,340. As of Friday, 787 cases were considered recovered.

Eleven virus patients were hospitalized outside the county as of Monday, and the health department did not have an updated number Tuesday because of the large volume of new cases.

In Oregon, the Rainier School District Monday night announced that effective immediately, all school activities including sports workouts have been suspended.