Cowlitz County reports 50 new COVID cases; Superior Court suspends trials
breaking top story

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Superior Court announced Tuesday it will suspend all jury trials and other in-person criminal matters effective Monday, Nov. 30 because of surging COVID-19 activity.

The suspension will last at least until Dec. 31, according to the court’s press release.

Out-of-custody defendants are expected to attend currently scheduled hearings via Zoom instead of making an in-person appearance.

“The court has committed to providing critical access to the courts and at the same time doing it in the safest possible manner,” said Gary Bashor, presiding superior court judge, in a statement. “We want to do all we can to make court safe for everyone and we feel this temporary pause allows us to achieve the desired outcome.”

Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,340. As of Friday, 787 cases were considered recovered.

Eleven virus patients were hospitalized outside the county as of Monday, and the health department did not have an updated number Tuesday because of the large volume of new cases.

In Oregon, the Rainier School District Monday night announced that effective immediately, all school activities including sports workouts have been suspended.

COVID-19 activity is also surging in Columbia County, with the test positivity rate and number of weekly cases steadily increasing, according to a health department press release. The county has a total of 438 COVID-19 cases, according to Oregon Health Authority.

The county reported it’s third COVID-19 death Saturday, a 75-year-old woman with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when she died.

Health department guidance for close contacts

Under strain from the surge in cases, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is modifying its response to focus on interviewing confirmed cases and identifying priority exposure locations. The county will no longer identify, notify and monitor close contacts.

Cases will be asked to notify their close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Cases will need to notify anyone they were in close contact with from the two days before their symptoms began until they started isolation. Close contacts include everyone who:

• Was within 6 feet of the sick person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period 

• Was near the sick person’s coughs or sneezes

• Lives in the same home as the sick person

• Cared for the sick person

Close contacts should quarantine at home for 14 days from the last day they were in close contact with the sick person. They should not go to work, school, child care or church, or participate in other social or community activities during quarantine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

