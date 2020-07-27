Cowlitz County reports 4th COVID death, 22 new cases over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Monday reported reported its fourth COVID-19 related death, according a situation report from the Incident Management Team.

Information about the individual, including age and gender, was not immediately available Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the county recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s, according to health officials.

The county also recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 416. Three virus patients are reported hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. As of Friday, 170 cases are considered recovered.

So far in July, 228 new cases have been reported. The county has reported 106 new cases in the last 14 days, a rate of about 97 per 100,000 people. The state guideline for moving forward in the phases of the state "Safe Start" plan is 25 cases per 100,000.

