Cowlitz County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 2,390.

The county also reported the deaths of three virus patients who died from other causes, bringing the total to five. Cowlitz County has recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths.

The county said it would not update case numbers on Christmas Day.

Although COVID-19 transmission appears to be plateauing in Washington, the state is still in a “precarious” situation, with high levels of cases in many counties, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, during a press briefing Wednesday.

If transmission doesn’t continue to decrease, the state could see exponential growth again, starting from a much higher baseline, according to the Department of Health.

According to the state, 31 of 39 counties had infection rates above 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, including Cowlitz. The county recorded 438 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15.

Across the Columbia River in Oregon, five Columbia County residents have died of COVID-19 in the past two-and-a-half weeks, according to the Oregon Health Authority.