Cowlitz County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Cowlitz County on Friday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a woman in her 40s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized.
The county has recorded 28 deaths and 2,862 cases.
Wahkiakum County reported two new cases since Wednesday, bringing its total to 62.
The counties, along with Clark, Skamania and Klickitat, make up the Southwest region in Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan that takes effect Monday.
The state announced that based on Inslee’s latest plan, all eight regions in Washington will remain in phase one until at least January 18.
The southwest region could meet the phase two standards by the end of the month if it gets through the potential holiday bump and has some sustained decreases in cases and hospitalizations, said Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties.
“When we look at the data from each one of the eight regions, we are seeing some positive trends. This is encouraging, and we are hopeful ... we will see regions begin to move into phase two very soon,” Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said.
To move forward, a region must meet four metrics: a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases, a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions, ICU occupancy of less than 90% and test positivity less than 10%.
Regions won’t have to apply to move forward. The state Department of Health will look at the most recent data each Friday to determine if a region will move forward, backward or stay the same the next Monday.
To remain in phase two, regions must meet at least three of the metrics, including ICU occupancy below 90%, test positivity less than 10%, decreasing or flat case and hospital admission rates per 100,000 people.
Regions that don’t meet two or more of the four metrics will get moved back to phase one, Fehrenbach said.
Krager said moving back and forth in phases on a weekly basis is a concern.
“What may mitigate that is that generally our spikes and dips have been relatively consistent, meaning once we start a downturn we usually continue that for at least several weeks,” he said in an email. “I’m hopeful we will not see rapid spikes and dips that lead to back-and-forth phase changes.”
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.