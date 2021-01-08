Cowlitz County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Cowlitz County on Friday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a woman in her 40s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized.

The county has recorded 28 deaths and 2,862 cases.

Wahkiakum County reported two new cases since Wednesday, bringing its total to 62.

The counties, along with Clark, Skamania and Klickitat, make up the Southwest region in Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan that takes effect Monday.

The state announced that based on Inslee’s latest plan, all eight regions in Washington will remain in phase one until at least January 18.

The southwest region could meet the phase two standards by the end of the month if it gets through the potential holiday bump and has some sustained decreases in cases and hospitalizations, said Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties.

“When we look at the data from each one of the eight regions, we are seeing some positive trends. This is encouraging, and we are hopeful ... we will see regions begin to move into phase two very soon,” Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said.