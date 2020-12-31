Cowlitz County reports 45 new cases, one new COVID-19 death

Local COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue as several Cowlitz County long-term care facilities record virus cases.
Cowlitz County Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a woman in her 80s with underlying conditions.
As of Monday, there were 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 long-term care facilities in Cowlitz County, according to the health department. Of those, 57 were among residents and 46 were among staff. Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living and adult family homes but these cases exclude adult family homes because that data is not readily available, according to the health department.
Three of the seven deaths reported between Dec. 14 and Thursday were related to long-term care facilities, including the new death reported Thursday, according to the department.
Maintaining its "operational standard" the county department declined to name the facilities with cases or say if the deaths were associated with the same facility.
The county has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 2,585 cases. As of Thursday morning, six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
PeaceHealth Medical Group is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday and Sunday in Longview for high-risk emergency medical service first responders in the phase 1a priority category as defined by the state Department of Health. The clinic is by appointment only and vaccines aren't available to the general public, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman.
PeaceHealth is also working to vaccinate high-risk healthcare workers at other organizations in the county, Querin said.
The organization has vaccinated about 900 caregivers at St. John.
As of Thursday, 90 Longview Kaiser Permanente staff have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, with 36 scheduled, said Michael Foley, spokesman. These numbers could include some staff who live near Longview but work in Vancouver, he said.
In Washington as of Wednesday, 111,150 Pfizer doses have been delivered to providers and more than 56,230 doses have been administered, according to the Department of Health. Statewide, 171,700 Moderna doses have been delivered and 13,106 administered.
Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group, said Wednesday the large-scale vaccination effort takes a tremendous amount of community planning. Part of the challenge right now is the state doesn't have a predictable delivery schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
The department Wednesday expanded the phase 1a category to cover other health care workers once high-risk workers are vaccinated. Roberts said some communities will take longer to vaccinate phase 1a workers, and the change will allow others to move on to other workers who will benefit from the vaccine and not waste doses.
The state is working on prioritization for phases 1b and 1c and should announce the guidelines next week, Roberts said.
On Dec. 20, a federal advisory committee recommended phase 1b should include people 75 and older and non-health care frontline essential workers and phase 1c should include people 65-to-74-years-old, people 16-to-64-years-old with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers not included in 1b.
Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, said Wednesday there's no evidence the vaccines won't be effective against a new coronavirus variant that showed up in the United States this week after circulating in the United Kingdom.
Lindquist said it appears the variant is more infectious but doesn't seem to be more deadly or lead to more serious illness.
Wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing will help prevent transmission of the variant, according to the Department of Health.