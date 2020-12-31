Cowlitz County reports 45 new cases, one new COVID-19 death

PeaceHealth is also working to vaccinate high-risk healthcare workers at other organizations in the county, Querin said.

The organization has vaccinated about 900 caregivers at St. John.

As of Thursday, 90 Longview Kaiser Permanente staff have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, with 36 scheduled, said Michael Foley, spokesman. These numbers could include some staff who live near Longview but work in Vancouver, he said.

In Washington as of Wednesday, 111,150 Pfizer doses have been delivered to providers and more than 56,230 doses have been administered, according to the Department of Health. Statewide, 171,700 Moderna doses have been delivered and 13,106 administered.

Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group, said Wednesday the large-scale vaccination effort takes a tremendous amount of community planning. Part of the challenge right now is the state doesn't have a predictable delivery schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.