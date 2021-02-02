Cowlitz County reports 41 COVID-19 cases, one new death

COVID-19 activity in Cowlitz County appears to have plateaued in the last couple weeks but remains at a high level while much of the state reports a decrease in virus cases.
Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death, a man in his 70s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has recorded 39 COVID-19 deaths and 3,828 cases since the pandemic begin nearly a year ago.
The county recorded 484 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26, a slight decrease from 503 per 100,000 from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19. According to the health department, the case rate is higher than pre-holiday levels and appears to be a “persistent trend” rather than a temporary post-holiday bump.
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increased sharply in the late fall, but have leveled off, according to the county’s weekly data report. The county’s per-capita deaths have been higher than the state’s since the beginning of November.
Wahkiakum County Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 81. One of the cases has limited connection to the school district and St. James daycare, according to the health department.
The county had recorded about a dozen cases before December, but since the beginning of December, Wahkiakum has consistently seen a handful of cases a week, said Chris Bischoff, county Health and Human Services director.
Bischoff said the common source of exposure is family get-togethers or the occasional party. The county hasn’t had workplace outbreaks but it doesn’t have many locations where groups of people work, he said. Some Wahkiakum residents have been exposed at their workplace outside the county, he said.
Although some cases had connections to the schools, the county has seen almost no person to person spread at the schools, Bischoff said.
Bischoff said that prevention came down to the same things as always: diligent (and correct) mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing, etc.
“We can see the end of this pandemic coming, but if people let down their guard it is going to be a brutal six months or so,” Bischoff said. “Everyone is tired mentally, spiritually, and physically from this, but we have to be strong for another few months.”
The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds will be open one last day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. No appointment is required. Health insurance is also not required but proof of insurance is recommended.
The Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department partnered with nonprofit Medical Teams International to open the site in December to address the county’s testing shortage. The site was set to be open for one month, but was extended before the new year to run through January.