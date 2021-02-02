Cowlitz County reports 41 COVID-19 cases, one new death

Bischoff said the common source of exposure is family get-togethers or the occasional party. The county hasn’t had workplace outbreaks but it doesn’t have many locations where groups of people work, he said. Some Wahkiakum residents have been exposed at their workplace outside the county, he said.

Although some cases had connections to the schools, the county has seen almost no person to person spread at the schools, Bischoff said.

Bischoff said that prevention came down to the same things as always: diligent (and correct) mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing, etc.

“We can see the end of this pandemic coming, but if people let down their guard it is going to be a brutal six months or so,” Bischoff said. “Everyone is tired mentally, spiritually, and physically from this, but we have to be strong for another few months.”

The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds will be open one last day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. No appointment is required. Health insurance is also not required but proof of insurance is recommended.

The Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department partnered with nonprofit Medical Teams International to open the site in December to address the county’s testing shortage. The site was set to be open for one month, but was extended before the new year to run through January.

