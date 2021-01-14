Cowlitz County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Cowlitz County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one new death, a man in his 70s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized.

The county has recorded a total 3,112 cases and 32 COVID-19 deaths.

According to the health department, the county saw an average of 34 new cases per day from tests done Dec. 30 through Jan. 5. That's about the same as the previous week, but an increase from the third week of December.

The county recorded a dip in cases from tests done Christmas week, but the decrease appears to have been a temporary effect of fewer people getting tested rather than a drop in COVID-19 activity, according to the health department's data report.

Cowlitz County recorded 428 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, and is on track to return to or possibly exceed pre-Thanksgiving levels, according to the health department report.

According to the health department, the free drive-thru clinic held at the county fairgrounds in December and January does not appear to have increased the county's cases.