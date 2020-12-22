Cowlitz County reports 35 new COVID cases, three deaths, testing canceled until next week

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue to increase but have leveled off since early December, as PeaceHealth continues to vaccinate high risk workers.
As of Tuesday morning, PeaceHealth St. John and Southwest medical centers had vaccinated 1,900 caregivers and will continue offering the vaccine Wednesday and next week, said Randy Querin, spokesperson.
“Thus far we are grateful that we haven’t had any reports of caregivers suffering unusual after-effects of the vaccination, just some muscle soreness in the arm and some reports of fatigue,” Querin said in an email.
Southwest received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 8 to share regionally. However, PeaceHealth expects to get about 20% more doses because in most cases providers have gotten six doses from the vials instead of five.
The state expects to receive about 128,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and about 55,800 next week. Querin said he didn’t know yet how much Moderna vaccine PeaceHealth may receive.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require a second dose. PeaceHealth will begin administering second doses starting Jan. 6, and those who got Pfizer will get second dose of Pfizer, Querin said.
Discussions of how to get vaccine to other health organizations are underway, Querin said.
Federal and state guidelines recommend vaccinating high risk workers in health care settings, including some first responders, and long-term care facility staff and residents first.
On Tuesday, Cowlitz County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 2,317. As of Friday, 1,256 of those cases were considered recovered.
The county also reported three new COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 90s who was not hospitalized, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The county has recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths.
Eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at St. John as of Tuesday morning. This does not represent the number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services canceled drive-thru COVID testing scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday because of “unanticipated staffing limitations.”
The county department partnered with Medical Teams International to hold the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds throughout December.
Testing should resume next week at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30. The testing site will be closed on Dec. 31 and and Jan. 1.
The health department recommends those who need to get tested this week contact their healthcare provider.
The department is asking the public to take extra precautions over the holidays to help prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases recorded after Thanksgiving and other holidays this year.
Case counts lowered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but rose about 20% higher than pre-holiday levels the following week, according to the county. An average of 31 cases were identified each day the week prior to Thanksgiving, compared to an average 38 cases daily the week after.
The county recorded 438 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15, up from 415 new cases per 100,000 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8. COVID-19 activity sharply increased starting in late October and has leveled off since early December, according to the county.
“COVID-19 cases are currently at their highest levels in Cowlitz County. In order to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season, please avoid gathering with people outside of your household or take steps to make gatherings safer,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer in a press release. “COVID-19 is a deadly disease. Stay safe this season so you can enjoy the holidays with your loved ones next year.”
The county health department discourages people from gathering indoors with others outside of their household unless they quarantine for 14 days prior to gathering or quarantine for seven days prior to gathering and test negative for COVID-19 no more than 48 hours prior.
People who choose to get together for the holidays should keep gatherings short and small; avoid close contact with others; wash their hands often; wear a mask over their nose and mouth; regularly sanitize surfaces; and closely monitor their health, according to the department.
According to the department, people can also reduce risks by gathering outside or opening windows to increase ventilation, spreading out, bringing their own food and drinks, and avoiding activities like singing or talking loudly that produce more respiratory droplets.