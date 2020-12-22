Cowlitz County reports 35 new COVID cases, three deaths, testing canceled until next week

The health department recommends those who need to get tested this week contact their healthcare provider.

The department is asking the public to take extra precautions over the holidays to help prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases recorded after Thanksgiving and other holidays this year.

Case counts lowered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but rose about 20% higher than pre-holiday levels the following week, according to the county. An average of 31 cases were identified each day the week prior to Thanksgiving, compared to an average 38 cases daily the week after.

The county recorded 438 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15, up from 415 new cases per 100,000 from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8. COVID-19 activity sharply increased starting in late October and has leveled off since early December, according to the county.

“COVID-19 cases are currently at their highest levels in Cowlitz County. In order to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season, please avoid gathering with people outside of your household or take steps to make gatherings safer,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer in a press release. “COVID-19 is a deadly disease. Stay safe this season so you can enjoy the holidays with your loved ones next year.”