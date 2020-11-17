Cowlitz County reports 34 new COVID cases; increase slowing contact tracing

In the United States, the average number of new cases per day has more than doubled over the past few weeks. More than 166,000 newly confirmed infections were reported on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 73,000 people — an all-time high — were hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. as of Monday, an increase of over 3,000 from just a day earlier, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Deaths per day in the U.S. have climbed to an average of 1,145, up from 828 two weeks ago. The virus is blamed for more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide, including over 247,000 in the U.S.

Krager said he fears in the near future the county will see more hospitalizations and deaths following the spike in cases.

Cowlitz County virus patients are sent to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, so Krager said he's not too concerned about PeaceHealth St. John's capacity. However, Clark County COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen from 20 to more than 50, he said.

Krager said he's hopeful new restrictions announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday will effectively decrease virus activity.