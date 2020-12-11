Cowlitz County reports 32 new COVID cases; state changes death reporting

The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

The state Department of Health is changing how it reports COVID-19 deaths to provide more accurate daily reports, according to a Thursday press release. The department will only use the official registered cause of death, rather than a preliminary cause of death.

According to the department, its normal process for releasing final death data is complex, involves multiple data systems, and can take up to 18 months from start to finish.

"Deaths due to factors other than COVID-19 can be hard to definitively rule out," according to the press release. "For many of these conditions, COVID-19 may have hastened the death. These are the deaths we are reviewing, along with local health jurisdictions, to assess COVID-19’s impact on the death."

Initially, 214 previously reported deaths will be removed from the state's dashboard, and the department expects about 150 of those to be added back once the cause of death is officially determined to be from COVID-19. The process will take about two weeks.