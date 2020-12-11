Cowlitz County reports 32 new COVID cases; state changes death reporting

Cowlitz County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state Department of Health announced changes in the way that virus deaths are reported, to provide more accurate daily reports.
As of Friday, 1,062 of the county's 1,951 total cases were considered recovered. For Washington COVID-19 reporting, patients are considered recovered if, 28 days after symptoms began or they were tested, they are alive and not hospitalized.
Recovered cases may or may not be actually recovered from the infection and active cases may not all be sick or symptomatic, confirmed Stefanie Donahue, county health department communications manager. The health department doesn't have the capacity to track how individual cases are doing over time, she said.
Cases are defined as active within 28 days of symptom onset (or specimen collection for asymptomatic cases). The county will report a lot of active cases if a lot of cases were identified in the past 28 days, which is certainly the case right now, Donahue said.
According to the most recent data report, 739 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the 28 days from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1.
Four patients were in PeaceHealth St. John’s COVID-19 unit as of Friday morning. This does not represent all the county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
The state Department of Health is changing how it reports COVID-19 deaths to provide more accurate daily reports, according to a Thursday press release. The department will only use the official registered cause of death, rather than a preliminary cause of death.
According to the department, its normal process for releasing final death data is complex, involves multiple data systems, and can take up to 18 months from start to finish.
"Deaths due to factors other than COVID-19 can be hard to definitively rule out," according to the press release. "For many of these conditions, COVID-19 may have hastened the death. These are the deaths we are reviewing, along with local health jurisdictions, to assess COVID-19’s impact on the death."
Initially, 214 previously reported deaths will be removed from the state's dashboard, and the department expects about 150 of those to be added back once the cause of death is officially determined to be from COVID-19. The process will take about two weeks.
The department will no longer assume a death is caused by COVID-19 if a positive lab result is reported more than 28 days prior to death.
Deaths won't be reported until they are fully registered in the Washington Health and Life Event System. This will lead to a longer delay in reporting deaths but will ultimately provide a more accurate picture, according to the department.
In Cowlitz County, a county health officer performs a thorough review of the patient’s medical records each time a death is reported to the county that lists COVID-19 as the cause, according to the health department.
Once that review is complete, and if the health officer agrees, the death will be counted as a COVID-19 death. If the health officer does not agree that the death is related to the virus, the death will not be counted. The review process can take several days, according to the department.
