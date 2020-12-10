Cowlitz County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Cowlitz County reported its 18th COVID-19 death and 32 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the county pandemic total to 1,919.
The man who died was in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized, according to the health department. The department reported five virus-related deaths Wednesday.
Four patients were admitted to PeaceHealth St. John’s COVID-19 unit as of Thursday morning. This does not represent all the county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
Longview school district announced one new staff case Thursday, a St. Helens Elementary employee who did not contract the virus at school. Kelso and Castle Rock did not report any new cases Thursday. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted at school.
Cowlitz County is among several counties in the region joining Care Connect Washington, a new program to help people who have to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Care coordinators will connect people to services such as medication delivery, health care, help applying for unemployment, local housing agencies, food banks, childcare providers and more, according to the Department of Health press release.
Care Connect Washington will be available via referrals from a variety of sources, including case investigators or contact tracers, who ask about each person’s ability to successfully home isolate or quarantine. Help will be available based on need.
“People who receive help meeting essential social and health needs are more likely to complete home isolation and quarantine successfully,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of Health for COVID-19 response. “Care Connect Washington will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help families get through what could be a hard time by making sure they have what they need.”
The state Department of Health began providing care coordination services in Yakima County on July 1, and extended service to Benton and Franklin counties at the end of September.
The program will expand by region, and each region will work with local vendors to supply needed goods and services, according to the press release.
Two regional hubs joined the program Wednesday: the Cascade Pacific Action Alliance, which includes Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties, and the Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health, which includes Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties.
Care Connect Washington is funded by federal COVID-19 relief money to provide services at no cost to those receiving help.
