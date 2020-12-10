Cowlitz County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Cowlitz County reported its 18th COVID-19 death and 32 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the county pandemic total to 1,919.

The man who died was in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized, according to the health department. The department reported five virus-related deaths Wednesday.

Four patients were admitted to PeaceHealth St. John’s COVID-19 unit as of Thursday morning. This does not represent all the county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

Longview school district announced one new staff case Thursday, a St. Helens Elementary employee who did not contract the virus at school. Kelso and Castle Rock did not report any new cases Thursday. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted at school.

Cowlitz County is among several counties in the region joining Care Connect Washington, a new program to help people who have to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.