Cowlitz County reports 31 new COVID cases; Peacehealth St. John tightens visitor rules
Cowlitz County reports 31 new COVID cases; Peacehealth St. John tightens visitor rules

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is no longer allowing visitors in the emergency department, including the waiting room, because of the rising cases.

In a Monday Facebook post, the Longview hospital said that exceptions to the new rules can be made in the following cases: end-of-life, special needs patients, minors and patients requiring a support person.

Most visitors are currently not allowed in PeaceHealth hospitals, according to the organization's website. No visitors are allowed in PeaceHealth clinics except those accompanying patients needing assistance. 

Cowlitz County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,572. 

The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

Cowlitz County recorded 346 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24, according to the health department’s Monday data report. That's up from 250 per 100,000 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17. 

The Three Rivers Christian School Early Learning Center has sent some classrooms home until Dec. 10 after a COVID-19 case prompted contact tracing and quarantine, according to a press release from the school.

Non-affected classrooms will keep a normal schedule, Superintendent Erin Hart said in a parent letter.

“We will continue to enforce our rigorous sanitation practices with the aim of providing the essential service of childcare during this challenging season,” she said. “Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. We will continue to do everything possible to mitigate risk while providing the best in childcare services.”

