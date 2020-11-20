Cowlitz County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, ninth death; more schools go remote

Most Woodland and Kalama students will return to remote learning, leaving just the youngest learners in class, the districts announced Friday, as the Cowlitz County Health Department reported a woman in her 70s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died of COVID-19.
The county has recorded nine deaths caused by COVID-19, and one death of a man who tested positive for COVID-19 but died from other causes.
Eight virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said earlier this week he fears more hospitalizations and deaths will follow the county’s spike in cases.
Cowlitz County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,204. The county has reported 173 virus cases in the past seven days.
The health department said it is struggling to keep up with the increasing number of cases, and staff are focusing on interviewing confirmed cases and addressing potential outbreaks in high-risk environments over reaching out to close contacts, Krager said previously.
Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview schools are all sharing positive case information via dashboards. Kelso and Castle Rock did not report any new cases. Longview reported one Northlake Elementary staff member tested positive.
Kalama and Woodland school districts announced Friday afternoon that they would keep only kindergarteners and first graders in a full hybrid model “as a result of unprecedented increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout Clark and Cowlitz Counties.”
“We look forward to resuming and/or increasing in-person opportunities for all students when it’s safe to do so,” Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said in a letter to families. “In the meantime, know that this decision will help local health officials who are already running low on resources for things like contact tracing and contact investigations.”
Woodland will send the rest of the students, grades 2-4, back to remote, effective Nov. 23.
Kalama has been using a small-group model to bring all students in for some in-person instruction.
“All along, the benefit of this format has been that, based on the state’s reopening model, it can take place even when the county is in the high COVID-19 activity category,” Nerison said. “Unfortunately, we are now at a place where cases have risen to levels far beyond what was ever imagined when that reopening model was created.”
That led Kalama to pause the small-group rotations for students in grades 6-12 beginning Nov. 23 through Jan. 26. For grades 2-5, scheduled small group learning will be used, but all efforts to increase the frequency and size of those groups will be put on hold, he said.
“Kindergarten and first-grade schedules will not be affected at this time, though it’s a good idea for all Kalama Elementary families to be prepared for a possible return to remote-only instruction should regional or state-level guidance change,” Nerison wrote in the letter.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said the choice to keep the youngest learners in school is both because they have been shown to be less at risk of transmission than older students and because they are most in need of in-person learning.
The press release noted that “these students are in the critical years of early reading development and are most in need of in-person learning.”
“Without in-person instruction, kindergartners and first graders will experience the biggest challenges of any elementary-aged students in remote-only learning environments,” it said.
The decision to restart more in-person learning will be made “in collaboration with county health professionals and will involve a substantial and sustained reduction in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases,” according to the press release.
Nerison added that according to health officials, “this meteoric rise in cases stems largely from indoor, adult social gatherings. With that in mind, we encourage you to give serious consideration to the role you can play in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
“If we all make a concerted effort to limit contact with those outside of our immediate household, whether we believe we are sick or not, we have a great chance of rapidly bringing cases down,” he said.
