Cowlitz County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, ninth death; more schools go remote

“We look forward to resuming and/or increasing in-person opportunities for all students when it’s safe to do so,” Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said in a letter to families. “In the meantime, know that this decision will help local health officials who are already running low on resources for things like contact tracing and contact investigations.”

Woodland will send the rest of the students, grades 2-4, back to remote, effective Nov. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kalama has been using a small-group model to bring all students in for some in-person instruction.

“All along, the benefit of this format has been that, based on the state’s reopening model, it can take place even when the county is in the high COVID-19 activity category,” Nerison said. “Unfortunately, we are now at a place where cases have risen to levels far beyond what was ever imagined when that reopening model was created.”

That led Kalama to pause the small-group rotations for students in grades 6-12 beginning Nov. 23 through Jan. 26. For grades 2-5, scheduled small group learning will be used, but all efforts to increase the frequency and size of those groups will be put on hold, he said.