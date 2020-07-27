Cowlitz County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Cowlitz County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 416.
Three virus patients are hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 170 cases are considered recovered. The county has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s, according to health officials.
So far in July, 228 new cases have been reported. The county has reported 106 new cases in the last 14 days, a rate of about 97 per 100,000 people.
The state guideline for moving to phase 3 of the state "Safe Start" plan is 25 cases per 100,000.
This story will be expanded.
