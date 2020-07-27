You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
0 comments

Cowlitz County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 416. 

Three virus patients are hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 170 cases are considered recovered. The county has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s, according to health officials. 

So far in July, 228 new cases have been reported. The county has reported 106 new cases in the last 14 days, a rate of about 97 per 100,000 people.

The state guideline for moving to phase 3 of the state "Safe Start" plan is 25 cases per 100,000. 

This story will be expanded. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News