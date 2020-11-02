 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County reports 20 COVID cases over weekend
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County COVID-19 activity remained in the moderate level over the

weekend, but the percent of positive tests increased to above the statewide average, according to the county’s Monday report.

Cowlitz County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 848. As of Friday, 686 cases were considered recovered.

The county has been in the moderate level of COVID activity for about four weeks, with 64 new cases per

100,000 people from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.

The percent of positive tests increased from 3.6% between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 to 5.5% between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, the most recent complete week of data from the state. The statewide average is 3.7% for the same week, according to the Department of Health. The state recommends

caution for school reopening at 5%.

The percent positivity measure shows if enough testing is happening in the county to find cases, said Shannon Hoskins, epidemiologist. Looking at both the testing rate and the percent of positive tests can show if COVID case numbers are increasing because there is more disease activity or

just because testing is up, she said.

Cowlitz County’s testing rate has decreased slightly and held steady for the last several weeks, according to the state Department of Health. Although the county remains in a moderate level of virus activity, the rising percent of positive tests indicates disease incidence is increasing, Hoskins said.

The state recommends considering both the rate of new cases and percent positivity for school reopening because if testing is low, the number of new cases could reflect an artificially low amount of disease activity, Hoskins said.

Hospitalizations also rose in October, and five virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. The number of Cowlitz County patients hospitalized at the beginning of the month fell from two to zero on Oct. 9, before rising to five on Oct. 30.

A total of 52 Cowlitz County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

