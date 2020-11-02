Cowlitz County reports 20 COVID cases over weekend

Cowlitz County COVID-19 activity remained in the moderate level over the

weekend, but the percent of positive tests increased to above the statewide average, according to the county’s Monday report.

Cowlitz County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 848. As of Friday, 686 cases were considered recovered.

The county has been in the moderate level of COVID activity for about four weeks, with 64 new cases per

100,000 people from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.

The percent of positive tests increased from 3.6% between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 to 5.5% between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, the most recent complete week of data from the state. The statewide average is 3.7% for the same week, according to the Department of Health. The state recommends

caution for school reopening at 5%.

The percent positivity measure shows if enough testing is happening in the county to find cases, said Shannon Hoskins, epidemiologist. Looking at both the testing rate and the percent of positive tests can show if COVID case numbers are increasing because there is more disease activity or

just because testing is up, she said.