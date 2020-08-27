Cowlitz County reports 2 new COVID cases; Lions Club donates $10k for respirators

The Longview Pioneer Lions Club and Lions Club District 19G plan to donate nearly $10,000 worth of personal protective equipment for Cowlitz County first responders.
The donation process began in May, spurred by problems that local resources were encountering trying to find supplies, according to an Incident Management Team press release. Hal Palmer, with the Lions, and Incident Commander Dave LaFave discussed what would keep resources on the road responding to Cowlitz County citizens. The Incident Management Team requested air purifying respirators, which can be used for a long period of time compared to disposable masks or other items, according to the press release.
The Lions will present the 395 masks and corresponding filters to emergency response agencies Monday at the Cowlitz County Event Center.
Cowlitz County reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 532.
As Friday, 406 cases are considered recovered. Three virus patients are hospitalized outside the county. Cowlitz County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths.
