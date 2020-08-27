Cowlitz County reports 2 new COVID cases; Lions Club donates $10k for respirators

The donation process began in May, spurred by problems that local resources were encountering trying to find supplies, according to an Incident Management Team press release. Hal Palmer, with the Lions, and Incident Commander Dave LaFave discussed what would keep resources on the road responding to Cowlitz County citizens. The Incident Management Team requested air purifying respirators, which can be used for a long period of time compared to disposable masks or other items, according to the press release.