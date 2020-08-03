You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Cowlitz County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 454. 

One virus patient is currently hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 208 cases were considered recovered. The county has reported five COVID-19 deaths. 

In the past 14 days, the county recorded 80 new cases, or 73 per 100,000 people. In the previous two weeks (July 7 through 21), the county reported 133 new cases, or 122 per 100,000.

The state's goal to move forward in Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start reopening plan was 25 new cases per 100,000 in 14 days. However, all counties are on hold from moving forward indefinitely. 

This story will be expanded. 

