Cowlitz County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Cowlitz County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 17 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 361. 

Five virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 129 of the cases are considered recovered. 

The county reported its first three virus-related deaths last week, two men in their 80s and one woman in her 60s. They all were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the IMT. 

So far in July, the county has recorded 173 new cases. 

This story will be expanded later today. 

