Cowlitz County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Cowlitz County passed 900 total COVID-19 cases Friday, with 16 new cases reported.

As of Friday, 716 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

The county has recorded an average of six to seven cases per day from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, up from an average of five cases per day from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, according to a county data report.

Household contacts were the most common source of exposure over the past month, covering 40% of cases, according to the report. About 36% of cases report an unknown source and 15% of cases report workplace exposure.

The unknown category includes those who truly don’t know how they were infected and are considered to have caught the virus through community spread, as well as those who are not willing to provide that information.

Wahkiakum County reported its 12th COVID-19 case Friday. The case has no known connection to the school or daycare, according to the health department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center received a $170,000 grant from the county to pay for an emergency triage and treatment shelter system to use in a disaster or COVID-19 surge.