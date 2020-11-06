Cowlitz County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Cowlitz County passed 900 total COVID-19 cases Friday, with 16 new cases reported.
As of Friday, 716 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
The county has recorded an average of six to seven cases per day from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, up from an average of five cases per day from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, according to a county data report.
Household contacts were the most common source of exposure over the past month, covering 40% of cases, according to the report. About 36% of cases report an unknown source and 15% of cases report workplace exposure.
The unknown category includes those who truly don’t know how they were infected and are considered to have caught the virus through community spread, as well as those who are not willing to provide that information.
Wahkiakum County reported its 12th COVID-19 case Friday. The case has no known connection to the school or daycare, according to the health department.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center received a $170,000 grant from the county to pay for an emergency triage and treatment shelter system to use in a disaster or COVID-19 surge.
The county commissioners in October approved using a portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding allocated to the health department to reimburse St. John for the emergency shelter equipment.
“PeaceHealth St. John is elated to receive this gift from our Cowlitz County partners,” said Marisa Hutcheson, emergency management coordinator in a press release.
“This shelter’s modular design gives us the ability to expand the hospital footprint to meet most any need,” she said. “It gives us the capability to establish alternate care sites during emergencies or disasters, increases our resiliency in disaster situations, and enhances our ability to continue to provide care to the community in a crisis.”
