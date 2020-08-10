Cowlitz County reports 14 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Cowlitz County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and since Friday there are now more people listed as recovered from the virus than actively sick with it.
The latest count brings the total case number to 492. (The count was 478 on Friday morning.)
As of Monday morning, 255 cases are considered recovered and 232 are considered active.
Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside the county, according to the Cowlitz County Health Department.
The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.
One of those who died from the virus was local resident Jess Arledge, who died at age 80 last month after contracting the disease. The former Kelso teacher and coach was a self-taught craftsmen who built the Longview Presbyterian Church and several custom homes in the area.
An obituary submitted to TDN by his family asked the public to take COVID-19 safety measures seriously.
"To honor Jess, in lieu of flowers, please wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands so others don’t have to die of this horrible virus before their time, as Jess did," the obituary said.
This story will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.