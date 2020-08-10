You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County reports 14 COVID-19 cases over weekend
0 comments

Cowlitz County reports 14 COVID-19 cases over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and since Friday there are now more people listed as recovered from the virus than actively sick with it.

The latest count brings the total case number to 492. (The count was 478 on Friday morning.)

As of Monday morning, 255 cases are considered recovered and 232 are considered active.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside the county, according to the Cowlitz County Health Department.

The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.

One of those who died from the virus was local resident Jess Arledge, who died at age 80 last month after contracting the disease. The former Kelso teacher and coach was a self-taught craftsmen who built the Longview Presbyterian Church and several custom homes in the area.

An obituary submitted to TDN by his family asked the public to take COVID-19 safety measures seriously.

"To honor Jess, in lieu of flowers, please wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands so others don’t have to die of this horrible virus before their time, as Jess did," the obituary said.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News